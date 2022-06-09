ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perseverance rover has made a friend on Mars

By Megan Marples
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Mars rover picked up a rock in its wheel in early February, and they've been gallivanting around the red planet together. It remains to be seen how long this friendship...

