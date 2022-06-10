ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Man threatened to blow up Tropicana Hotel and Casino

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
A man is accused of making terroristic threats to blow up the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the hotel on Wednesday at approximately 8:48 a.m. after they were told a man had left a restaurant there without paying.

Police were also told the man told a hostess that he "owed" the building and he would "blow it up," the report states.

A security guard at the hotel told police they recognized the man from surveillance camera footage. He was taken into custody and has since been identified as 61-year-old James Rummel.

He was arrested for making terroristic threats, the report states.

"Rummel later threatened to kill me if I took him to a hospital," the arresting office wrote. "Rummel later stated he would kill me if I took him to [the Clark County Detention Center]."

Rummel was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. As of Friday morning, he remained jailed on a $20,000 bond, according to CCDC records.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

