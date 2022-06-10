ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

UPDATE: MISSING JOLIET TEEN FOUND SAFE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Joliet Police have informed WJOL that Briahna Klobnak has been safely located. No other details were shared. The Joliet Police Department is requesting...

Police arrest Joliet Man Following Shooting on Oneida Street

Davonte Farries (28, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Reckless Conduct, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon. On June 10, 2022, at 1:51 PM, Officers responded to Ascension St...
JOLIET, IL
Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville

Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Route 53 near Lewis University for hours. The Will County Coroner’s office reporting the deaths of 46-year-old Ali Jabali of Joliet and his passenger 55-year-old Gustavo A. Loustaunau Orosa, a resident of Braidwood. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene following a vehicle crash at 5:22 p.m. Route 53 was shut down until about 9 p.m.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing Joliet teen located in Indiana with nineteen-year-old boyfriend

A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob 7 during 90-minute spree on Saturday morning

A group of armed robbers went on a hold-up spree Saturday morning, leaving at least seven victims their wake from Lincoln Park to Wicker Park to West Town. They remain at large. All of the robberies were similar: two or three young males wearing masks and hoods emerged from a...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Drew Peterson To Appear In Court Today

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox40jackson.com

Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 injured, police say

A drive-by mass shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago has left four people injured, with one considered to be in critical condition. The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 8600 block of S. Damen on the city’s South Side, according to police. The victims range in...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Man with Knife Robs Joliet Bank on Thursday Morning

A bank robbery in Joliet on Thursday morning is now under investigation. At 10:45 am, officers were called to the Heartland Bank and Trust on Caton Farm Road for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation shows that a male suspect entered the bank and announced a robbery to the bank tellers while implying that he was armed with a knife. The suspect fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men shot, 1 critically while walking along the lakefront near Chicago's Museum Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Three men were shot while walking along the lakefront in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 1:32 a.m. the victims, 18, 19, and 20, were walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront near the Chicago Museum Campus, in the 1200 block of DuSable South Lake Shore Drive, when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second victim, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers applied a chest seal to the injury and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. A spokeswoman with the Shedd Aquarium confirmed that a window on the oceanarium side of the building was struck in the shooting. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Two More Suspected Overdose Deaths In Joliet Being Investigated

FILE - This Aug. 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized in one of its bigger busts in Tempe, Ariz. As the number of U.S. overdose deaths continues to soar, states are trying to take steps to combat a flood of the drug that has proved the most lethal -- illicitly produced fentanyl.(Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

46 Years Ago: F-4 Tornado Destroys Homes, Kills Two in Lemont

I grew up in Lemont, as did a few generations on both sides of my family. We all have tornado stories to tell. Mine is from 1991, but there’s always one particular day that people remember more than most: June 13, 1976. I wasn’t born yet. My parents had...
LEMONT, IL

Community Policy