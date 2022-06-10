UPDATE: MISSING JOLIET TEEN FOUND SAFE

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were shot while walking along the lakefront in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 1:32 a.m. the victims, 18, 19, and 20, were walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront near the Chicago Museum Campus, in the 1200 block of DuSable South Lake Shore Drive, when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second victim, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers applied a chest seal to the injury and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. A spokeswoman with the Shedd Aquarium confirmed that a window on the oceanarium side of the building was struck in the shooting. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO