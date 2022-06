MINNEAPOLIS -- What does it look like to improve upon an already elite hit tool? You’re seeing it with your own eyes. What Luis Arraez had already done in his first three big league seasons was clearly uncommon. That was evident just from watching him spit on close pitches and spray line drives all over the field, day after day, with his throwback, contact-oriented approach that seemingly made it clear that he is destined for a batting title.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO