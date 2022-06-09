ECU baseball: Pirates ready for Texas in Greenville Super Regional

The road to Omaha goes through Greenville.

No. 8-seeded East Carolina is set to host No. 9 Texas at noon on Friday in the first game of a best-of-three series in the Greenville Super Regional with one of eight spots in the College World Series on the line.

ECU has been a regular in the postseason over the years but it hasn’t yet been able to advance out of the super regional round. This season is the Pirates’ 32nd with an NCAA postseason appearance, the most of any team without a trip to the CWS.

Last year, the Pirates ran into Vanderbilt in the super regional and faced two starting pitchers that went in the Top 10 in MLB’s amateur draft in No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter and No. 10 selection Kumar Rocker.

ECU will once again face talented starting pitching, as Texas is built around two lefties, but this time the Pirates will have the advantage of playing in their own hostile environment with experience in hand.

“The last super regional we went to, we faced some really good dudes on the mound,” ECU center fielder Bryson Worrell said. “But that’s what you have to go through if you want to go to Omaha. Every team is going to have really good pitching. Definitely, being at home helps. Being in front of a massive home crowd, we have the advantage this time.”

Once again, the Pirates are two wins away from advancing to Omaha for the first time. With work still to do, however, the team has tried to limit thinking ahead too much and remain on task.

“I haven’t thought about Omaha a lot this year,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said. “And this team has been playing playoff baseball for about two and a half months when we were 14-13 and every game mattered. So that’s been the unique thing. They haven’t played under a lot of pressure like other teams have. So that’s been fun for me to watch.”

About the Longhorns

Texas (45-19) enters on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Austin Regional with wins over Air Force, Louisana Tech and Air Force again in the championship game.

The Longhorns are looking to make their 38th appearance in the College World Series. They have six national titles and have an all-time high 88 wins in the CWS. Their last national championship came in 2005, with a runner-up finish in 2009.

Texas brings the best power hitter in the nation in Ivan Melendez. Melendez, who earned the nickname “Hispanic Titanic,” has an NCAA Division I-best 30 home runs this season. The first baseman also leads the Longhorns in batting average (.404), RBIs (90), walks (49), on-base percentage (.522) and runs scored (71).

Melendez also has 18 doubles and a pair of triples for a combined 50 extra-base hits this season. He has 92 hits in all.

“They’re really good,” Godwin said. “I mean, I don’t think it’s just Melendez. A lot of those guys are very good so we’ll have our hands full.”

The rest of the Longhorns lineup is dangerous, and with runners on base that danger level on increases as Texas has 118 home runs as a team.

Center fielder Douglas Hodo III has a team-high 24 doubles. Right fielder Murphy Stehly leads the team with 96 hits and is batting .372 with 22 doubles and 17 home runs. Texas has five regulars with an OBP over .400. For comparison, ECU has one in Lane Hoover (.429).

The Longhorns have two impressive left-handed starting pitchers in Pete Hansen (Friday’s Game 1 starter) and Lucas Gordon. Hansen is 11-1 and has 112 strikeouts over 99.1 innings. He’s allowed 14 home runs and has a 3.08 earned run average. Hansen has issued just 18 walks, so he won’t beat himself with control issues.

Gordon (7-1), the Game 2 starter, is just as good and is holding opponents to a .214 batting average. He’s got a 2.36 ERA and has allowed just one home run over 80.0 innings.

Reliever Marcus Olivarez has pitched in 17 games and has allowed one earned run over 23.0 innings. Multi-inning pitcher Tristan Stevens gets the most work after the two starters and has made 11 starts and 11 relief appearances. Stevens has a 4.70 ERA.

“This time of the year everybody’s very good,” Godwin said. “They’re very good on the mound. They’re very good defensively. They’re very good offensively. But the thing that we have on our side is we’re playing at home, so I’m excited about playing at home (in a super regional) for the first time since I’ve been the head coach. So that’s exciting for me.”

Web gems

Texas and ECU both play strong defense and the teams enter the weekend as the first and third-best fielding teams in the nation, respectively. The Longhorns are fielding at a nation-best .987 clip and have made 31 errors over 64 games, while the Pirates have made 38 errors for a .983 fielding percentage.

Texas catcher Silas Ardoin headlines the defensive effort as the redshirt sophomore does well in controlling opponents’ running games. Ardoin has thrown out 21 of 28 would-be base-stealers this season.

ECU is 52-of-70 in stolen-base attempts this season, led by Worrell (10-for-10) and Agnos (8-for-8). The Pirates collected a pair of stolen bases and executed a number of hit-and-runs in Monday’s regional championship game win over Coastal Carolina. When asked whether the Pirates would continue to be aggressive on the basepaths in this series, Godwin didn’t tip his hand.

“I’m not going to give you that information right now,” he said.

Christmas in June

Before hosting the Greenville Regional, ECU pitcher Carter Spivey told reporters that the excitement level rivaled that of Christmas. This time it was Agnos’ turn to compare the feeling of hosting a super regional to that of Christmas morning.

“I feel like a kid on Christmas day. I can’t really describe the feeling,” Agnos said. “(Older brother) Jake’s been texting me like, ‘Oh, you’re so lucky. I would do anything to host a super there.’ So it’s exciting. We’re super pumped and we’re happy for the fans and we can’t wait to see them all out here.”

Speak up

Outfielders playing at Clark-LeClair Stadium have a unique battle to wage: ear-splitting noise.

Players are just steps from the nearly 2,000 fans beyond the outfield wall. Some fans scream into megaphones, others lean over the top of the fence to slap the padded wall, while most contribute with guttural yells and cheers.

With all of that going on it can be challenging for outfielders to communicate. Even experienced players like Worrell, who is playing his fifth season for the Pirates, have trouble navigating the environment.

“You definitely got to scream,” Worrell said. “I know one play we had this weekend I was running in front of (left fielder Lane) Hoover and I wasn’t quite sure if he heard me so I kind of like jumped just in case that he was still there, just to kind of brace for an impact.

“But luckily he heard me. But yeah, you really have to be super loud when you’re out there and you got to prepare for it in practice, too. It’s just trying to be as loud as you can.”

In a groove

In his second start this season, Spivey earned the win in Monday’s championship game with five strong innings against a Coastal Carolina team that produced nine runs a day earlier. Spivey also turned in two scoreless innings in a win over Virginia.

Spivey said that his postseason success so far is nice to have, but it doesn’t change the way he approaches his next outing, whether it is another start or a key relief appearance.

“I don’t think it really changes anything because I always kind of have that self-belief and confidence in myself,” Spivey said. “Obviously, it’s nice, but like I said it doesn’t really change anything for me.”

Back and forth

Texas coach David Pierce had some strong thoughts about playing in front of the large crowds that are expected throughout the upcoming series. The atmosphere was notable during the regional round as opposing players and coaches from the three visiting teams commented on the hostile, loud environment created by the home fans.

“You have an outfield fence that’s five feet, maybe six-feet tall, that people are hanging over, the bullpens are open, people are hanging over them,” Pierce said in comments to the Austin media on Wednesday. “So the environment is going to be different than anything we’ve been in. I’ve been there many a time. I’ve had players who had beer thrown on them, had security issues in the bullpen, they really don’t care. They call themselves The Jungle and they act like it.”

When asked about Pierce’s comments following a 90-minute practice on Thursday, Godwin backed up the Pirates’ fans and said that the picture Pierce painted isn’t reality. At least not anymore.

“I know Coach Pierce came here in the early 2000s and probably some of that’s accurate,” Godwin said. “I mean, if you were here in 2001 with the chain link fence out there and solo cups, you probably did get a beer spilled on you. But now, I don’t think that’s gonna happen. So I’m very appreciative of our fans and I want them to be very loud and very animated and stay loud the entire game.”