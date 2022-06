Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet. Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO