I must be hungry always, because here I am again with another food article. But, I want to present to you all some of the best foods you can get at a Notre Dame Fighting Irish football contest in Notre Dame Stadium. I have a problem and I’m usually too nervous to eat food during the game when I’m in the stadium. But, when I have had food I have been generally impressed with the following foods. Let’s nom.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO