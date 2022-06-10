ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Beal Gets Emotional After Heartfelt Message From Jayson Tatum

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd5Zs_0g6Ci8ad00

He couldn’t help but smile when listening to a message from the Celtics star in which Tatum thanked Beal for all he’s done for him during his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

They say that basketball is a brotherhood, and in the case of NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal, the saying is more than a cliche.

The two are both from St. Louis and attended the same high school, though not at the same time. Still, Tatum played for Beal’s AAU team, and they grew up in the same neighborhood. Tatum called Beal a “perfect role model” earlier this year, per Bijan Todd of NBC Sports , and sent the Wizards guard a heartfelt message this week that Beal received during a sit-down interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

“Without you, it wouldn’t be me,” Tatum can be heard saying. “You don’t get enough credit, but I’m always giving you the credit … my big brother, man, I appreciate you. You know it’s all love.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Beal was then asked about their relationship, and the impact he’s had on Tatum’s life and career.

“It’s surreal in a lot of ways,” Beal said. “Because, for me, I didn’t have that image, per se. To me, my older brother was my favorite player, outside of the [players] in the NBA. So I didn’t have that image of what a pro was like, what recruiting was like. Going through that phase, I’d seen it within my family, so that was my way of learning on the fly. It’s funny, he talks about my AAU team, because he was a part of that … that speaks volumes of his character, and just who he is.”

Beal and Tatum have played together on Team USA, and were both All-Stars in 2021. With Tatum and the Celtics two wins away from an NBA title, it’s safe to assume they’ll have another supporter in Beal for the rest of the way.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rooks
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports#Wizards#Bleacher Report#Fubotv
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq gets into back-and-forth with Kevin Durant over Instagram

Now that Shaquille O’Neal no longer has Charles Barkley to spar with until next season, he is going after a slightly smaller target. The retired center great O’Neal made some comments on a podcast this week comparing his three-peat era Los Angeles Lakers to the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors. O’Neal said that he would have laid Curry out in a hypothetical matchup between the two teams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy