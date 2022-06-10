ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rob Parker: Boston Fans Can be Very Disrespectful and Often Times Racist

By Tab Bystrek
 3 days ago
Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO
Rob Parker: " We know how passionate Boston is about their four teams, it's a big sports town. But it's a bad sports town because, the passion they have is ill-guided and ill-fated. They are not classy, you can be passionate about your team and you can give the other team a hard time but it all comes from a different place within. The history of this city has crossed the line many times, and they did it yet again last night. Boston has an issue up there, I don't know why they go overboard compared to other teams and franchises. I love passionate fans, but Boston fans can be very disrespectful and often times racist."

Rob Parker thinks Boston fans cross the line often and they did it again in Game 3.

