Join First Church youth and members as we participate in the 2022 “March for our Lives” rally at the Statehouse, Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. We will gather in the church playground at 10:15 a.m. and step off towards the Statehouse at 10:30 a.m. We encourage participants to wear orange. For more information about the "March for Our Lives" rally visit.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO