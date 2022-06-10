COVID-19: Appleton, WI Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 882,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 7, bringing the total count to more than 83.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 32.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 38.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Appleton, WI metro area consists of Outagamie County and Calumet County. As of June 7, there were 30,230.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Appleton residents, the 49th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,968.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Appleton metro area, Outagamie County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 7, there were 30,306.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Outagamie County, the most of any county in Appleton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Calumet County, there were 29,947.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Appleton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Appleton metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Appleton, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 per 100,000 residents 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 173,683 26,568.2 735 112.4 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 45,450 28,029.3 397 244.8 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 33,809 29,353.7 326 283.0 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 468,889 29,766.5 3,951 250.8 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 48,754 29,884.8 650 398.4 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 71,231 30,230.3 535 227.1 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 59,408 30,371.9 692 353.8 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 41,711 30,548.1 206 150.9 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 51,303 30,645.9 380 227.0 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 54,229 31,822.5 388 227.7 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 33,090 32,252.4 282 274.9 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 105,186 32,932.3 743 232.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .