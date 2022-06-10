COVID-19: How Cases in the Bakersfield, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 882,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 7, bringing the total count to more than 83.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 32.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 38.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Bakersfield, CA metro area consists of just Kern County. As of June 7, there were 27,480.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bakersfield residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,968.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bakersfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.5% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bakersfield, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 per 100,000 residents 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 41,203 18,246.2 427 189.1 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 868,137 18,465.8 5,068 107.8 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 95,157 19,040.1 491 98.2 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 380,541 19,143.4 2,416 121.5 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 54,774 19,993.3 263 96.0 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 476,422 20,571.1 4,214 182.0 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 28,840 20,655.6 143 102.4 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 37,565 20,961.2 565 315.3 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 93,658 21,197.8 452 102.3 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 59,997 21,263.1 484 171.5 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 96,080 21,599.3 693 155.8 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 98,041 22,620.8 738 170.3 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 192,144 22,678.2 1,505 177.6 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 41,198 23,887.2 349 202.4 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 183,875 24,760.9 2,242 301.9 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 139,246 25,634.7 1,661 305.8 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 851,493 25,677.8 5,303 159.9 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 262,836 26,696.8 2,766 280.9 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 72,992 26,896.4 825 304.0 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,602,431 27,189.0 38,937 293.9 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,248,337 27,373.0 14,145 310.2 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 243,930 27,480.7 2,338 263.4 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 44,565 28,671.5 372 239.3 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 138,523 29,990.0 1,490 322.6 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 56,304 37,363.9 447 296.6 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 67,855 37,551.0 941 520.7

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .