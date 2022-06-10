COVID-19: Bellingham, WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 882,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 7, bringing the total count to more than 83.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 32.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 38.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Bellingham, WA metro area consists of just Whatcom County. As of June 7, there were 18,603.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bellingham residents, the 10th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,968.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bellingham metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bellingham, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 per 100,000 residents 14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 43,177 16,239.2 352 132.4 36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 51,318 18,346.8 428 153.0 13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 41,080 18,603.3 306 138.6 34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 23,401 18,629.6 206 164.0 42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 808,376 20,881.1 5,405 139.6 31020 Longview, WA 106,778 23,797 22,286.4 353 330.6 44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 137,647 25,019.4 1,535 279.0 47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 16,025 26,546.8 143 236.9 48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 32,417 27,413.5 235 198.7 49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 73,076 29,265.9 791 316.8 28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 86,712 29,949.5 692 239.0

