ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Davante Adams Confirms Packers Offered More Money Than Raiders

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igp2s_0g6CfXra00

The wide receiver admitted that the decision was more personal to him than just money.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders on March 17 after eight seasons with the Packers , the five-year deal he signed with his new squad worth $141.25 million.

It later came out that the Packers were willing to offer their star receiver the same amount or more in order to keep him in Green Bay. But, Adams decided to leave the only organization he had played for.

The California native admitted on Thursday to media members that the Packers had indeed offered him more money than Las Vegas. Ultimately, the trade meant more to him than money. He said wanted to be near where he grew up and be close to his family.

“I’ll say it, it was true, O.K.,” Adams said in the Raiders’ press conference . “But, like I said, there’s more that goes into it. Family is a big part of it for me, so geographically being here it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year round. This isn’t Year 2. I’m not necessarily trying to ‘fight for a job’ or anything like that to where you gotta do what you gotta do to stay out there. I had the choice, and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the west coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun. It’s hard to explain.”

Adams is also reuniting with his former college teammate, Derek Carr , in Las Vegas. The two played together at Fresno State, helping lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain West title in 2013.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Tyreek Hill reveals where drama with Chiefs all began

During the debut episode of his new podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill revealed when exactly things went sour with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the roster. After failed contract negotiations, both parties opted to part ways, leading to his trade to the Miami Dolphins. But where did things really go south?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers goes viral after reunion photo with Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trended online on Saturday after he reunited with former teammate and now Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. Adams posted a photo of him and Rodgers on Instagram, drawing several reactions from their fanbase. The two seem to have reunited in Las Vegas to play some golf and have fun, though some couldn’t help but joke around how it means Rodgers is going to the Raiders–which is your usual banter on Twitter, putting meaning to something that has nothing at all.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
UPI News

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday. The Cowboys said Perkins died Thursday, but did not provide a cause of death. Perkins was an All-American at New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy