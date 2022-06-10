ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Op-Ed: The threat to Justice Kavanaugh reveals a path to a gun control deal

By Michael Hiltzik Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piYCn_0g6CfUDP00
Hiltzik

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

As if to demonstrate that they can get off their duffs when circumstances so require, congressional Republicans moved swiftly Wednesday to demand action on a measure to protect U.S. Supreme Court justices from the threat of violence.

They were responding to the arrest of an armed man outside the Maryland home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. Within minutes of the arrest, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was on the Senate floor demanding that the House pass a bill increasing security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families “before the sun sets today.”

”House Democrats need to stop their multiweek blockade against the Supreme Court security bill,” McConnell said.

Sounds pretty urgent. The only reason we can imagine for any further delay is that House members were tied up during the day Wednesday taking testimony from survivors of and witnesses to the May 24Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, in which an 18-year-old gunman slaughtered 19 schoolchildren and two adults as law enforcement officers stood uselessly nearby.

As CBS News reported, Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in prerecorded testimony that her class was watching a movie when the gunman came into their classroom, “told her teacher, ‘Good night,’ and shot her in the head.”

He then shot Cerrillo’s classmates. “I grabbed a little blood and put it all over me,” Cerrillo said. “I got my teacher’s phone and called 911. … I told her that we need help, and to send the police in our classroom.” They didn’t come.

At the hearing, Dr. Roy Guerrero, a Uvalde pediatrician, described what he saw when the bodies of two children killed in the school arrived at his hospital.

“Two children, whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities were the blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them, clinging for life and finding none,” he said.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was slain at Robb Elementary, issued a demand much like McConnell’s.

“Today, we stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action,” Kimberly Rubio said, calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. “We understand that for some reason, to people with money, to people who fund political campaigns, guns are more important than children, … At this moment, we ask for progress.”

The hearing was part of House Democrats’ effort to pass a package of gun laws to raise the minimum age for buying semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 and outlaw high-capacity ammunition magazines. GOP leaders say their members will vote against the bill.

That said, McConnell’s demand and the House hearing together point to a solution to the GOP’s blockade of gun laws: Combine the House package with the Supreme Court protection act the GOP is so insistent on passing into one bill.

Pass both, or neither. That’s the deal.

As we’ve written before, the only way to move sensible gun safety legislation through Congress is to force the Republicans to vote. Make them stand up and explain why they’re opposed to banning the sort of assault weapons that can shred a human body to the point that only a DNA match can identify the victim.

And now, they can stand up and explain why a threat to a Supreme Court justice’s home should be more urgent than an actual attack on defenseless children. Again: Pass both, or pass neither. And do it before the sun sets today.

Michael Hiltzik is a Los Angeles Times columnist.

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

Biden Conflates a Broad Category of Rifles With Intolerable 'Weapons of War'

The Biden administration says H.R. 7910, a bill imposing new age restrictions on sales by federally licensed gun dealers, "would ensure that individuals under 21 years of age cannot purchase weapons of war." But H.R. 7910, dubbed the Protecting Our Kids Act, sweeps much more broadly than the phrase "weapons of war" suggests, covering all semi-automatic centerfire rifles that accept detachable magazines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nationalinterest.org

The Real Goal of the January 6th Committee

A Democratic-controlled tribunal is desperately trying to distract American voters from multiple, pressing concerns. If Thursday night’s premiere was any indicator, they’re bound to fail. Last night’s premiere of the Congressional January 6 Committee was reminiscent of one of those flashy old “Sixty Minute” exposes presided over by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
nationalinterest.org

House Passes National ‘Red Flag’ Gun Control Bill

However, the legislation is not expected to pass the Senate due to widespread Republican opposition to stricter gun control. The House voted 224 to 202 on Thursday to pass a federal “red flag” bill that would allow guns to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed by a federal court to be a threat to themselves or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden polls his worst yet — and headed lower

There is finally an answer to the question of how much lower can President Joe Biden’s approval rating go. Earlier today, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it studies fell to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”. Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Michael Hiltzik
The Associated Press

Justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against immigrants who are seeking their release from long periods of detention while they fight deportation orders. In two cases decided Monday, the court said that the immigrants, who fear persecution if sent back to their native countries, have no right under a federal law to a bond hearing at which they could argue for their freedom no matter how long they are held.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence

June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court let stand Monday the death sentences of a Texas inmate who argued he received ineffective assistance of counsel during his initial trial and sentencing. Terrence Andrus was convicted of capital murder in the unsuccessful carjacking at age 20 while under the influence of...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

New York this week became the second state to enact a law intended to force firearms manufacturers to adopt microstamping, a technology in which guns imprint tiny codes on ammunition cartridges as they are fired — creating a unique signature police could use to help solve crimes.Big questions remain, though, about whether the new law will actually result in such guns being offered for sale.California passed a similar law 15 years ago, and since then no handgun capable of microstamping has been introduced for sale in that state.Instead, gunmakers have pulled new handgun models from the California market rather...
POLITICS
AFP

US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua, urges restoration of democracy

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on nearly 100 more Nicaraguan officials for undermining democracy, days after a summit in Los Angeles where President Daniel Ortega was excluded. The United States has already imposed sanctions on a slew of Nicaraguan officials, including Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Politics Federal#Republicans#U S Supreme Court#Senate#House#Democrats#Cbs News#Robb Elementary School
J. Jurout

Opinion: Support Gun Laws to Protect Rights

Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Americans have rights. No one has the right to take away another person’s rights. In some situations, a citizen’s rights may compete with another’s. Two people can fight over the Right to Free Speech for example. During this shouting match, the two citizens have competing rights.
abovethelaw.com

A Well-Regulated Surplusage

Remember when the Second Amendment had multiple clauses? Because the Supreme Court sure doesn’t!. As we wait on public outcry over yet another school massacre to fade from the headlines so the Supreme Court can release the Bruen opinion rewriting the Second Amendment, I got an opportunity to sit down with religious studies teacher John Brooks for his podcast Hard to Believe. We chat about the legal history of the Amendment as well as the cultural shifts that brought the Court to this moment. It allowed me to take a few steps outside of the purely legal lens and also talk about how wildly the pop culture portrayal of guns has shifted over the last few decades too.
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: A tug-of-war of rights, guns vs. life

This month will mark the second year Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday. The June 19 observation commemorates the long-delayed freedom of African Americans in Texas, who’d remained enslaved more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Historically Black Prairie View A&M...
SOCIETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy