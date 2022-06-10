ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 robberies in less than an hour in Dallas

By Austin York
 3 days ago

Police say a man recently robbed six Dallas stores in less than an hour.

Police say starting at 8:51 on Thursday morning, 19-year-old Joshua Mora entered an Exxon on Abrams and robbed the business at gunpoint. Then he left and went to a Walgreens next door and robbed it.

Police say Mora did this four more times ending with a QuickTrip on Skillman at 9:42.

At one of the locations, police were able to obtain a suspect description, vehicle description, and a possible license plate number. Soon after the last robbery, officers spotted Mora and after a brief chase he was taken into custody.

Mora was charged with six counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Below is a timeline and locations of the robberies:

8:51 a.m.      8302 Abrams (Exxon)           Case number, 103145-2022
8:54 a.m.      8310 Abrams (Walgreens)    Case number, 103138-2022
9:15 a.m.      8240 Abrams (EZ Shop)        Case number, 103149-2022
9:24 a.m.      6769 Abrams (7-11)              Case number, 103157-2022
9:30 a.m.      6751 Abrams (710 Vapers)    Case number, 103160-2022
9:42 a.m.      6060 Skillman (QuikTrip)       Case number, 103161-2022

