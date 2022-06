With the upcoming reenactment of the burning of Chambersburg next month, the Gettysburg Battlefield has been in my mind. Visit Chambersburg on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 for the reenactment as the town is set ablaze to commemorate the day that Chambersburg was held for ransom and then burned by the Confederate army under General McCausland.

