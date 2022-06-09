ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers reportedly have interest in Cavaliers' Collin Sexton

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
This is going to be a huge offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have to figure out whether they will trade Russell Westbrook, and there are holes throughout the roster that must be addressed.

Reportedly, the Lakers are interested in somehow acquiring Collin Sexton, a rising star guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Via Lakers Daily:

“According to a recent report, the Lakers have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

“‘Anyway, there are so many things to consider here,’ Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported. ‘(Darius) Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James‘ Lakers are interested. (That’s not happening, but explaining why is another full day of Dribbles).'”

Sexton, who is 23 years old, missed most of this season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. But in the 2020-21 season, he put up 24.3 points a game for the young Cavs.

He will be a free agent next month, and he is expected to command a generous contract from someone.

If the Lakers were to acquire him, it would presumably have to be via a sign-and-trade which would presumably involve Russell Westbrook. But why would the Cavs, a defensive-minded team that is rapidly on the rise, want Westbrook?

The other issue is that while Sexton is a very skilled scorer, at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he is defensively challenged, and he is more of an off-guard. He is not a particularly talented passer or floor general.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

