South Gate, CA

One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

citywatchla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near the Metro A (Blue) Line, according to Deputy...

citywatchla.com

CBS LA

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. While investigating, detectives learned that an initial shooting unfolded in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, and believe a bystander in his early 20s was wounded. That man transported himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Police said no suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Man killed, bystander injured in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. - A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of...
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

3 dead, 3 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed during a shooting at a rapper's party at an underground warehouse in Los Angeles overnight. It happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street near Grande Vista. According to police, it appears there were multiple suspects who shot six...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Ejected in Montclair Violent Crash

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed, and three others were ejected from a vehicle that was torn apart in a violent crash on Sunday, June 12, in the city of Montclair. Authorities responded to a vehicle over the embankment on the Eastbound 10 Freeway just west of...
MONTCLAIR, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights shooting leaves woman dead

Lincoln Heights -- A woman was killed in a Friday night shooting, police said. Officers called to the scene near Manitou Avenue and Alta Street at about 9 pm found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The victim, a 47-year-old Latina, was...
LINCOLN, CA
Key News Network

LAPD Vehicle Pursuit of FBI Wanted Suspect Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: A high-speed vehicle pursuit involving a wanted suspect terminated Thursday, June 9, at approximately 11:46 p.m. at the intersection of South Hill Street and West 18th Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers had been searching for the suspect based on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Authorities ID man killed in shooting near South Gate

SOUTH GATE - Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA

