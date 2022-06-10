COVID-19: How Cases in the Binghamton, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 882,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 7, bringing the total count to more than 83.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 32.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 38.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Binghamton, NY metro area consists of Broome County and Tioga County. As of June 7, there were 25,861.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Binghamton residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,968.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Binghamton metro area, Broome County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 7, there were 26,137.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Broome County, the most of any county in Binghamton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Tioga County, there were 24,764.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Binghamton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Binghamton metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 per 100,000 residents 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 22,135 19,615.9 141 125.0 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 35,170 19,684.9 370 207.1 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 22,161 21,590.6 86 83.8 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 234,948 21,898.9 2,265 211.1 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 196,231 22,280.3 1,498 170.1 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 28,894 22,951.4 246 195.4 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 287,650 25,451.8 3,277 290.0 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 75,058 25,703.4 1,011 346.2 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 168,019 25,753.4 1,413 216.6 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 62,552 25,861.4 616 254.7 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 23,163 27,284.3 235 276.8 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 189,193 28,076.9 1,822 270.4 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,655,890 29,313.9 78,582 407.3

