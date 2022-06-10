ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

It’s business as usual for Michael Monroe and business is feisty

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Michael Monroe will be 60 years old this year. That detail might be an ungracious way to begin an examination of his eleventh solo album, but it’s worth noting. For unlike, say, Billy Idol , whose recent Roadside EP suggested that a pathway towards elder-statesman-of-rock grizzle might be opening up, Monroe shows no sign of getting old. Or indeed of ageing at all.

Michael Monroe has made his album again. The one he always makes. The one that’s lost to the thrall of Johnny Thunders and the New York Dolls , Stiv Bators and the Dead Boys , Mott and Alice. And, like the previous 10, you know precisely what it’ll sound like before the first riff has finished buffering. Such albums, where expectation is tempered by experience, live and die on the strength of the songwriting. And on I Live Too Fast To Die Young Michael Monroe has made a very good Michael Monroe album.

There’s one curio on the record. Closing track Dearly Departed is stricken with grief, as Monroe sings of loss and despair over a bed of airy, echoing guitar that sounds like it might have been borrowed from one of Pink Floyd ’s bleaker moments. It’s genuinely harrowing.

But elsewhere there’s a big bunch of shakin’ goin’ on. Opener Murder The Summer Of Love kicks things off with a riff as good as any Ron Asheton ever wrote, has a chorus that soars like an escaped weather balloon, and features Monroe singing ‘ You wanna revolution, gotta get up off your ass, the counterculture’s fading fast ’ with all the righteous vim of youth.

Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics, All Fighter, Pagan Prayer and the title track – which features Guns N’ Roses man Slash on guitar – are similarly feisty, careering along at 100mph without regard for the health or safety of anyone involved, while the pace slows for the somewhat gothic Derelict Palace and the lovely piano ballad Antisocialite .

Most heart-warming is Everybody’s Nobody , which finds Monroe singing of Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square like it’s the winter of 1983 and we’ve all been turfed out of the Marquee, drunken brothers in arms, but don’t worry because the St. Moritz club across the road is still open and mine’s a rum and Coke.

Until producer Rick Rubin straps Monroe to a rocking chair and records him singing wizened, life-weary versions of Malibu Beach and Tooting Bec Wreck , he’ll continue to make albums like this. And boy, let’s hope he does.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' Motorcycle Up for Auction

There's a rare piece of Johnny Depp movie history hitting the auction block ... and the timing couldn't be better for the motorcycle he used in "Cry-Baby" to pull in 6-figures. The bike is sick ... it's a 1955 Harley Davidson Model K ... and it's the same one used...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

We all know “Hey Jude” or “Here Comes The Sun,” but what about some of The Beatles’ songs that aren’t as widely celebrated? The track, in particular, that is piquing our interest is the 1967 song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” It’s a scrumptious psychedelic offering and one of the songs off of the critically acclaimed album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
MUSIC
The Ringer

The White Rapper Roundtable

Post Malone released his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, last week. Jack Harlow released his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, a few weeks earlier. Justin Charity and Rob Harvilla reviewed both albums for The Ringer. Below we’ve reconvened Charity and Harvilla for a meditation on the state...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Michael Monroe
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Johnny Thunders
Person
Stiv Bators
DoYouRemember?

‘Jurassic Park’ Child Star Ariana Richards Makes Appearance 29 Years After Original Film

Jurassic Park child star Ariana Richards has made an appearance on the red carpet for the newest Jurassic World Dominion, 29 years after the original film. While Richards isn’t actually in the newest installment of the franchise, she still made an appearance to support, as she originally played Lex in the 1993 original. Today, Richards is a painter, but still attends red carpet events just like this one, the last one being in 2018 for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business As Usual#New York Dolls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Britney Spears Re-Creates Her Famous VMAs Kiss With Madonna at Her Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9, but the bride and groom weren't the only two exchanging smooches. During the star-studded party, Spears and Madonna kissed for a photo, re-creating their famous kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The moment comes nearly 19 years after Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera's unforgettable performance of "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" during the award show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Louder

Louder

1K+
Followers
332
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy