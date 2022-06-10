Former Lion Rockne ‘Rocky’ Freitas dies at 76

Rockne “Rocky” Freitas, an 11-year NFL pro and a 1972 Pro Bowl selection, has died. The longtime Detroit Lion was 76.

Freitas played from 1968-1978, the first 10 years in Detroit, with his final season coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1978.

He started every game from 1969-1976 at right tackle for the Lions.

A native of Hawaii, Freitas spent more than two decades after his playing career furthering education at the University of Hawaii, including as their interim athletic director for part of 2012.

In a statement, University of Hawaii president David Lassner called Freitas’ heart “as big as the rest of him.”

“Regardless of his job, he was always ready to step in and help with whatever needed doing,” Lassner said.

–Field Level Media

