Former NJ police chief indicted for choking, threatening to kill woman

GLASSBORO, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A grand jury indicted the former police chief of Glassboro for choking a woman and threatening to kill her during a domestic dispute.

Clayton police officers went to his home in April 2021 after the woman he allegedly abused told an off-duty officer about the assault, according to court records obtained by NJ.com .

The woman told police that Brown said “I’m going to f**king kill you” while beating her. She had red marks on her neck that corroborated the claim she was choked and a bump on the back of her head that she said she got when Brown threw her onto the ground, according to police.

The former chief faces aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges.

Franklin S. Brown Jr., 54, retired as chief in June 2019 to work as a municipal administrator in Woodbury.

He was also elected as a Clayton Borough Councilman after retiring from the force.

He resigned both positions in April 2021 due to the domestic violence charges against him.

He started working as an officer in Glassboro in 1991 and became chief in 2017.