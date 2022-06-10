ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Former NJ police chief indicted for choking, threatening to kill woman

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aR3sJ_0g6CZJtE00

GLASSBORO, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A grand jury indicted the former police chief of Glassboro for choking a woman and threatening to kill her during a domestic dispute.

Clayton police officers went to his home in April 2021 after the woman he allegedly abused told an off-duty officer about the assault, according to court records obtained by NJ.com .

The woman told police that Brown said “I’m going to f**king kill you” while beating her. She had red marks on her neck that corroborated the claim she was choked and a bump on the back of her head that she said she got when Brown threw her onto the ground, according to police.

The former chief faces aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges.

Franklin S. Brown Jr., 54, retired as chief in June 2019 to work as a municipal administrator in Woodbury.

He was also elected as a Clayton Borough Councilman after retiring from the force.

He resigned both positions in April 2021 due to the domestic violence charges against him.

He started working as an officer in Glassboro in 1991 and became chief in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Glassboro, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. driver killed in 2-car crash in South Jersey

An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Deli Worker Who Killed Hardworking Boss Gets Life In NJ State Prison

A East Orange deli worker who slit his boss' throat and let him bleed out on the bathroom floor was sentenced to life in prison, authorities announced. Roberto Ubiera, 59, of Newark, handcuffed 55-year-old Tarlok Singh and isolated him in a bathroom of the neighborhood grocery store on North Park Street, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Police#Domestic Violence#Terroristic Threat#Nj Com#Violent Crime
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 19, charged with killing her newborn daughter

A 19-year-old Jamesburg woman was charged with killing her newborn daughter this week, authorities said Friday. Jessica Farag faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, desecration of human remains and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Farag gave birth to her daughter earlier on Wednesday...
JAMESBURG, NJ
abc27.com

Palmyra woman arrested after kicking, pushing police officers

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Palmyra woman was charged with assaulting police officers during the evening hours of May 25, 2022. According to Palmyra Borough Police, officers were dispatched to the Sheetz, located at 811 East Main Street at 7:38 p.m. for a report of a woman that stole items from the store, was harassing customers, and appeared intoxicated. When officers arrived, they located a woman walking through the parking lot of that Palmyra Shoipping Center.
PALMYRA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Continue Search for Homicide Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts. Authorities state that the Philadelphia Police continues to investigate the homicide by shooting of a 50-year-old male, that occurred on Friday, May 13th, 2022, in the 1800 block of E. Hilton Street. Before the shooting, the suspect along with another male walked with the victim from Jasper Street onto E. Hilton Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man in Serious Condition After Crashing Into Former Club XL

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a crash that left one person in serious condition after crashing into a former nightclub. Trenton Emergency services got the call just before 4:00 Am for a report of a vehicle into a structure at East Paul Ave and Calhoun Street. Nearby neighbors heard the crash and ran out to assist the driver until the fire department could arrive. The vehicle crashed into a former nightclub called XL that has now been abandoned for a couple of years. Trenton firefighters extracted the driver, and Trenton Ems transported them to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed a Philadelphia Liquor Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a liquor store. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, an unknown female entered the Angel Spirit Liquor Store located at 5246 Rising Sun Ave. When an employee opened his locked door to enter the common area the unknown black female entered the back area and pulled out a handgun and demanded the register money. When the employee refused the offender raised her gun and shot one time. After that the employee gave the offender all the money in the register, the offender left the store and was seen driving a black sedan, possibly an Audi A6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy