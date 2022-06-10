ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tank

By Daniel Hamburg, George Stockburger
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to assist the rescue, according to a dispatch supervisor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this incident.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said they were managing the situation and are “extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

