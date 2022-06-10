Texas Deputy on Assignment in Uvalde Fired for Off-Duty Drunkenness: Police

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes begged the victims for forgiveness.“He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

UVALDE, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO