Uvalde, TX

Texas Deputy on Assignment in Uvalde Fired for Off-Duty Drunkenness: Police

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Christopher Lofton "violated multiple Department policies" and had been "permanently relieved of...

*Earth*Angel*
3d ago

Ummm. Off duty? That's his personal business. How about firing some officers who REFUSED to save those babies. Let's discuss that.

Big A
3d ago

u fired him now fire the 19 cops and school chief for not doing their job while innocent kids was being killed..those kids deserve justice💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

LA 2020
3d ago

with what he was having to deal with and the mental stress he may have been under he should not be fired. they are trying to direct stories away themselves.

