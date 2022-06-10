Texas Deputy on Assignment in Uvalde Fired for Off-Duty Drunkenness: Police
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Christopher Lofton "violated multiple Department policies" and had been "permanently relieved of...www.newsweek.com
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Christopher Lofton "violated multiple Department policies" and had been "permanently relieved of...www.newsweek.com
Ummm. Off duty? That's his personal business. How about firing some officers who REFUSED to save those babies. Let's discuss that.
u fired him now fire the 19 cops and school chief for not doing their job while innocent kids was being killed..those kids deserve justice💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
with what he was having to deal with and the mental stress he may have been under he should not be fired. they are trying to direct stories away themselves.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 120