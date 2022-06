Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are warning the public across the state to be mindful of potentially aggressive behavior from wildlife defending their young. Through the end of June, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual advisory asks people to avoid elk, moose and deer that have newborn calves and fawns this time of year. Two encounters with cow moose — including one in Breckenridge — resulted in injuries to people who got too close to the moose’s calves. Owners are also encouraged to keep dogs on leashes at all times, since dogs are more likely to trigger aggression.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO