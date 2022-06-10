ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Under the weather: ‘June-uary’ continues with a wet weekend ahead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain comes…the rain goes…then it comes again. Sound familiar? This pattern continues to occur, even with the month of June well underway. As we inch closer and closer to astronomical summer, you would expect that the weather would start getting consistently nicer—but that just hasn’t been the case. The rain...

