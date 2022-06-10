$132 million to be distributed in IDOT grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill, (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation(IDOT ) announced that they are accepting proposals from downstate transit providers through July 29. This is a part of the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant program which will distribute $132 million in grants.

Officials said the grants will go to projects that ‘expand and improve transit service, increase transportation options and enhance quality of life in downstate communities’.

“Regardless of size, transit providers fulfill an essential role in many communities throughout Illinois and play a vital part in the state’s overall multimodal transportation network,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The grant opportunities provided through the governor’s capital program make sure we get transit providers the resources they need to improve and grow their ability to serve the public.”

Providers can find more information and apply here . Additionally, officials said there will be a webinar on June 23 to help with questions and the application. The awards will be announced in the fall.

