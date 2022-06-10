ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Eight new schools approved for full membership in the FHSAA

By Gary Adornato
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

GAINESVILLE, FLA – The Florida High School Athletic Association held its final Board of Directors meeting of the 2021-22 school year on June 8th in Gainesville as it wrapped up business for the year.

The first order of business was to recognize the Florida coaches on hand who had been past Coach of the Year recipients by National Federation of High Schools (NFHS). That list included:

RELATED: Craig Damon will become the 11th Executive Director of the FHSAA

Eight schools were also granted full membership into the FHSAA beginning in 2022-23. They are Classical Academy (Sarasota), Downton Doral, Master Academy (Cutler Bay), Mater Academy (Kissimmee, Pineapple Cove (Palm Bay) and three locations of the SLAM (Sports Leadership Arts & Management) Charter School – Boca Raton, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

The Board also unanimously approved two proposed policy changes. The first allows girls basketball student-athletes to participate in six (6) quarters of in-game competition in the same day. The second required member schools to report an unsportsmanlike act or flagrant foul that leads to the ejection of student-athletes, coaches or other school representatives, using the FHSAA official process, within one (1) school day of the incident. These policy changes go into effect for the 2022-23 school year.

Finally, the Board elected Cape Coral Atheltic Director Thomas Kenna as its President-Elect while honoring outgoing President Doug Dodd for his service.

Cape Coral Athletic Director Thomas Kenna is now the President-Elect of the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.

