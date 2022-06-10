ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: The Major Announcements From Summer Game Fest Showcase 2022

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Source: Capcom / Street Fighter 6

E3 took another year off, so Geoff Keighley stepped with Summer Game Fest to fill in the void of summer video game news, and there were plenty of announcements.

Summer Game Fest was more like Summer Meh Fest

Summer Game Fest has officially kicked off with many gamers and pundits hoping to see some big game reveals and hoping Keighley’s event could keep the same energy PlayStation brought with its most recent State of Play.

Unfortunately, this year’s Summer Game Fest was more like Summer Meh Fest, turning out to be a poorly paced, nearly 2-hour event that failed to leave many blown away.

Summer Gamer Fest started strong by announcing a new video game based on the Alien movie franchise, Aliens: Dark Descent . Keighley showed some gameplay to viewers, and it looks like it will be a top-down shooter. That’s all we know about it now, and we will keep it on our radar.

We then got some more news on the Street Fighter 6 front in the form of a character reveal trailer for Guile. Nobody was surprised by this trailer because a colossal leak revealed most of the characters coming to the game.

Now there were definitely some announcements that piqued our interest and saved the event from being a total letdown. We got a look at one of the campaign missions from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 .

The highly-anticipated beat ’em up game TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge showed off some Casey Jones gameplay and revealed the game’s June 16 release date. It’s also going to 6 players. How lit is that?

The Callisto Protocol, the horror/sci-fi game from the developers of the original Dead Space , dropped off some gameplay footage, and it looks like it could be the scariest game of the year. The game is on track for a  December 2, 2022 release.

The one video game announcement that should have made Summer Game Fest pop was the announcement of The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original game rebuilt from the ground up for PS5 and PC arriving September 2, 2022.

An accidental “leak” by PlayStation stole Keighly’s and Naughty Dog’s thunder.

Along with the trailer Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckman brought some photos from the upcoming Last of Us multiplayer component and HBO series.

There were other games revealed during the presentation, for those trailers hit the gallery below.

Photo: Capcom / Street Fighter 6

1. Flashback 2 | Teaser l Microids

Conrad is back! 30 years after Flashback, Paul Cuisset’s mythical game, which made the licence known worldwide, is back with this new sci-fi action-adventure game! ​

2. Gotham Knights – Official Nightwing Character Trailer

Gotham City’s Knight in blue is on a mission. From Flying Grayson, to Robin, to his own hero, Nightwing continues the fight for the city that gave him everything. Gotham City is his home and the people, his family. He’s got this.

3. Marvel’s Midnight Suns – Darkness Falls Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG from Firaxis Games and 2K, launches worldwide October 7, 2022.

4. Summer Game Fest: Witchfire World Premiere Trailer

Witchfire World Premiere Trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022.

5. Fort Solis – Official Reveal Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2022

Featuring Troy Baker, Roger Clark, and Julia Brown, Fort Solis is a third-person narrative focused horror game brought to life by Fallen Leaf Studio.

