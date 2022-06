Extraordinary images captured of a centuries-old galleon sunk by enemy forces reveal not only a bounty worth billions but also priceless, never-before-seen discoveries. A hi-tech vehicle cruising along the seafloor off the coast of Colombia on a mission to monitor the “holy grail” of colonial shipwrecks has stumbled across two more lost treasures that have been underwater for centuries.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 MINUTES AGO