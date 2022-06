Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & the Broadway cast of "Take Me Out" Take Me Out has been named winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The show triumphed at the 75th Annual Tonys ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall beating out fellow nominees American Buffalo, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, How I Learned To Drive and Trouble in Mind. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also won the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in the show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO