City, schools employees plead for living wages

By Madalyn Hoerr, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Good morning and happy Friday! Welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean Planning Director Madalyn Hoerr . If you enjoy this newsletter, check out our full roster to get the news you care about most, right in your inbox. 📧

One Metro Nashville Public Schools employee announced her intent to resign over the lack of a living wage during a budget public hearing Tuesday. She is far from the only Metro employee struggling with pay, Metro reporter Cassandra Stephenson and education reporter Meghan Mangrum tell us.

"I cannot financially afford to stay an employee with Metro Nashville Public Schools," Xaviera Washington said. She is AZ Kelley Elementary School's administrator of records, school finance and payroll.

"I am here tonight resigning from my position in front of all of you to let you know it is serious."

Washington is one of at least a dozen Metro employees who pleaded for a "living wage" this week during a public comment period on Nashville's 2023 budget.

Library workers, emergency dispatchers, Metro Nashville General Hospital employees and MNPS support staff warned that Nashville's ballooning cost of living is pushing them out of the city.

Mayor John Cooper's budget proposal contains 4% cost of living adjustments and an $18 minimum wage commitment for Metro employees.

Learn more from Cassandra and Meghan on why Metro staff says the cost of living raise isn't enough and how teachers and MNPS board members are reacting .

