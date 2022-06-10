ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Flight Network schedules fall travel to Washington D.C

By Ty Schonert
 3 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- A non-profit group is organizing flights for veterans to travel to Washington D.C this fall.

KFYR-TV

Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down

LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease. The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.
LISBON, ND
Grand Forks Airport temporarily closing for construction

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks International Airport is set to close for large aircraft operations and commercial flights in August. The facility will close August 21st and will remain shutdown through September 2nd as runway construction gets underway. The project is a complete reconstruction of the intersection between the two runways.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Airplane veers off runaway at Crookston Airport

(Crookston, MN) -- No one is injured after a University of North Dakota-owned airplane had difficulties taking off over the weekend at Crookston Airport. The single-engine plane called off a takeoff Friday before veering off the runway and striking a runway light. An initial investigation indicates that two people were onboard at the time.
CROOKSTON, MN
Grand Forks, ND
Friends and co-workers name fishing spot after local sportsman

In life, Eugene Pederson loved to visit Hobart Lake, a great fishing spot some miles west of Valley City, and after his death in 2019, friends and co-workers of his sought to leave a testament to his love of the lake and nature by naming a landing in his honor.
Can North Dakota be carbon neutral by 2030?

The presentation titled “Can North Dakota Be Carbon Neutral by 2030? Governor Burgum’s Plan” has been rescheduled and will be presented on Wednesday, June 15 at 7 pm in the Rhoades Science Center on the campus of Valley City State University in Valley City, ND. The event is sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?”.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes Announces Closure

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes has announced they plan to close this month. The Detroit Lakes business, a collaboration of vendors offering antiques, crafts, collectibles and repurposed items opened a little over a year ago on Summit Avenue. “With heavy hearts we have made a tough decision to close Junk & Disorderly. Please stop in and check out all of our vendors sales to help them liquidate their inventory,” the business said.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
West Fargo planting orchards in neighborhoods

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Orchards are being planted across West Fargo neighborhoods. The most recent planted orchard was in River’s Bend neighborhood. The orchard consists of cherry, apple, pear and plum trees and they’ll begin to produce fruit as they grow over the next coming years.
WEST FARGO, ND
Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
‘Luxury” Grain Bin AirBNB in Alexandria Great Weekend Getaway

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
Fundraiser brings support for South Fargo shooting victim, family

(Perham, MN) -- A community came together over the weekend to raise support for the family of a 21-year-old South Fargo shooting victim. Lucia Garcia was shot last month at Plaza Azteca in South Fargo, and died days later. The fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Church of St. Henry in Perham.
FARGO, ND
ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
"Tiny Art Show" brings creative minds to Fargo Library

(Fargo, ND) -- Creative minds of all ages shared their passion for painting at Fargo's first "Tiny Art Show" at the Dr. James Carlson Library. "The canvases we are using are 4 inches by 4 inches, "said Teen Services Librarian Bree Schmidt, an organizer for today's Tiny Art Show, "Make some art, leave it here, and we are going to display it during the month of July and early August."
FARGO, ND
Discharge Operations From Devils Lake Outlets Begin

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) began annual discharge operations of the Devils Lake Outlets. Both the West and East Outlets are currently operating at 75 cubic feet per second (cfs) for a combined pumping rate of 150 cfs. When operating at full capacity, the West and East Devils Lake Outlets combined are able to discharge 600 cfs.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Giant Bob Dylan mural captures attention in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – We’re about to start seeing a lot more of one of Minnesota’s most famous faces in downtown Fargo, three stories’ worth of Bob Dylan, to be precise. The new mural, by San Pedro, California-based artist Jules Muck, appeared this week on the Viking Hotel Building, now known as the Bison Apartments, in the 400-block of Broadway.
FARGO, ND
Christiansen slams Hoeven, says he’s out-of-touch with “regular people”

Speaking at a meeting of the Feminist First Friday group in Valley City, Katrina Christiansen made it clear that she was ready and willing to take on Senator John Hoeven for his seat this November. “I have a lot of experience with problem solving,” Christiansen told a collection of men...

