A number of years ago I learned that when looking for trout, to look for the edges. What’s an edge? Well, Mike Mott, a fishing buddy and former president of the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers, felt that a better word would be transitions. In other words, where one type of water changes to another, one type of bottom changes to another or where structure or shadows create a transition or edge.

CARLIN, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO