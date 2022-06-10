Pacifica pitcher among players honored on All-CIF Division 2 baseball team

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO