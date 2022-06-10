Police: 2 teens killed, 1 critically injured when hit by car

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) – A child that fell out of a car over the weekend in Virginia has died after getting run over, authorities said. The Prince William County Police Department said on Sunday at 1:15 p.m., crews responded to the scene in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a child.
A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said. Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an accident that left the driver dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Dick Woods Road. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett, III of Crozet, died at the scene. Shifflett was known affectionately...
Prince William County Police say a 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday night. In a news release, police say the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court. Investigators believe the motorcycle driver, 40-year-old...
A Crozet man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Dick Woods Road in Albemarle County. Harlan Franklin Shifflett III, 21, died at the scene of the 2:05 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s...
One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station. Both people were shot in the...
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in November 2021. Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle that happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. in Woodbridge, leaving one motorcyclist dead and a driver injured.
Update (10:43 p.m.) — According to Montgomery Fire, the fire has been extinguished and was caused by paper too close to a heat source. There are no injuries. SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There is a fire in the pharmacy of the Holy Cross Hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire. According to the tweet, the […]
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County. At about 9:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash.
A Spotsylvania man was apprehended by deputies in Fredericksburg, Virginia, after he dropped from the ceiling into a church during services Saturday evening. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, it received a tip that 52-year-old Troy Longwell, who had active warrants for his arrest in four different counties, was at a beauty salon at a strip mall on Warrenton Road near Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, a news release said.
TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — At around 3:24 a.m. on June 11, police got a call to the 3700 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle for a single-car crash. According to the news release, when police arrived, they found a 2007 Toyota Camry that had lost control crossing the double yellow lines and hitting a […]
Police are trying to identify a driver killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Graham Park Road in Triangle. Officers were called to the wreck at 3:24 a.m., where they found a 2007 Toyota Camry engulfed in flames. The fire department extinguished the fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities.
Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said.
First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.
Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said.
Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union.
They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
Three people were shot Saturday evening in Sterling, Virginia. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened right after 7:30 p.m. in the area of North Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road. A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay. Two other victims...
Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk. We are actively conducting a search for the suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, a black male, age 22. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees the suspect, call 911. 6:00 a.m.: Police Activity in the area of Rivershore […]
A Triangle man died in a Fauquier County crash early Thursday. Authorities responded to the two-vehicle collision along Route 17 (Winchester Road) just south of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) around 1:20 a.m. A 2007 Toyota Yaris was traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed a double yellow centerline...
A driver is dead after losing control of his car and striking a tree in Germantown, Maryland, on Thursday night. Montgomery County police were dispatched for a crash involving a single vehicle on Md. Route 355/Frederick Road at Wheatfield Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers on scene found the driver...
Comments / 0