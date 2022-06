PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dangerous heat is becoming a more common occurrence around the Valley. Unfortunately, with that comes an increase in the amount of heat-related deaths. There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. But last year, there were 338 in total, with most of those deaths happening outdoors.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO