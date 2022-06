Monday, June 13, 10:30am-10pm – Larry’s Ice Cream and Café, 21090 St. Andrew Blvd, Bay 2, Boca Raton. Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains that has been scooping up smiles since 1986, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe. From 64 delicious ice cream flavors to ‘TikTok Flavors’, crepes, gourmet twists on comfort foods, over-the-top desserts, glittery drinks and more – Larry’s has been expanding both its menu and locations.

