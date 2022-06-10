Downtown rally celebrates boy shot by San Antonio police officer
Activists and relatives held a rally on Thursday for a 13 year old boy fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer last week. The group ACT 4 SA and relatives of A.J....www.tpr.org
Parents need to know what their kids are doing and with who. This is another way for parents to get rich quick scheme. Oh and besides didn't the mom have her kids removed by CPS.
So it's ok for this kid to steal a Car! ramp it into a Cop, and Cops are supposed to defend themselves.. Now these Activists want Justice for a 13 yr old criminal...🤔🤔🤔 I see how that works Now...
So the fact that she had no clue where her 13 year old was for 5 days… is something we’re just going to ignore right?! Like it’s the police not her negligence as a parent?! Because imagine your kid being dead 5 days and not knowing it because well you’re an amazing parent
