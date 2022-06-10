Downtown rally celebrates boy shot by San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO — By the numbers it is more than impressive. Joseph and Diane Ness have four biological children and four adopted children. As if that is not amazing enough, they've fostered roughly fifty children over the last thirty years. Recently SJRC honored the Ness family as their foster parents of the year. More than deserved! Their opening hearts and loving home is almost impossible to measure. They have positively impacted countless children over the years.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO