ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1b2I_0g6CJy4J00
In this Aug. 8, 2021 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Shaquile Lash. Lash was serving a life sentence in state prison, was mistakenly released late in evening on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from the Sacramento County Jail. Lash had been transferred to the Sacramento County Jail from the California Correctional Institution earlier in the day of June 8 to be arraigned on new charges. He was rearrested on June 9, 2022, in Stockton. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said.

Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

“This is a very unsettling sort of incident,” although it appeared Lash didn’t commit any more crimes before he was rearrested in Stockton, Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann told KCRA-TV.

Lash went to state prison in 2013 from San Joaquin County. He was serving life with the possibility of parole for carjacking and second-degree robbery with enhancements for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, being armed with a firearm and vehicle theft, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

He wasn’t scheduled for a parole hearing until 2035.

However, Lash had been taken to the Sacramento County jail from Tehachapi State Prison on Wednesday because he and five others faced a Friday court hearing on charges that they were involved in defrauding the California Employment Development Department, officials said.

The department has acknowledged that it was bilked out of billions of dollars in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, issuing some in the names of people who were in prison, including death row inmates.

Lash was supposed to be returned to prison after the court hearing but an error made during the jail’s day shift made it appear to night workers that he was eligible for release, authorities said.

Grassmann said the Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Comments / 25

Miriam Diaz
3d ago

yes. why not. he deserved to have freedom. God wants him to be free for a good reason 🙏

Reply
4
Related
SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Tehachapi, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Man Indicted On Fentanyl And Firearms Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment last week against an Olivehurst man who sold guns and counterfeit pills to undercover agents, prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, was charged on June 2 with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, over the course of four months in 2021, Serrano Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills which contained fentanyl and at least eight firearms to the undercover agents in addition to criminal informants. Of those firearms, several were reported stolen. If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Roseville PD: One stabbed at Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Department said one person was stabbed at Sunsplash waterpark Saturday night. Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department said a call regarding the incident came in around 7 p.m. Baquera also said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Stolen Credit Card Purchase Leads to Privately Manufactured Firearm Arrest

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Last month, officers from our North Problem Oriented Policing (NPOP) Team began conducting an investigation related to a report of numerous firearm components that were purchased online with a stolen credit card. Through the investigation, POP officers were able to determine the involved residence and yesterday, with the assistance of SPD SWAT, served a search warrant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Death Row Inmates#Sacramento County Jail#Kcra Tv
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man serving life sentence mistakenly released from Sacramento County jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate who was in custody at the Main Jail was mistakenly released Wednesday.  In a press conference Thursday, Sgt. Rod Grassmann said 28-year-old Shaquille Lash was released before 10:30 Wednesday night and was taken into custody again around 1 p.m. Thursday.  According to […]
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
KCRA.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roseville's Sunsplash, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a water park in Roseville Saturday night, authorities said. The assault happened at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash around 7 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said. The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

A Sacramento County woman in limbo waiting years for her home to be built

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County woman has been in limbo for the past two and a half years while waiting for her custom mobile home to be finished. Stephanie Moses reached out to us for help and was frustrated that she still has to pay about $1,000 every month for the space even though she hasn’t been able to move in. She says she’s running out of money and has been getting the runaround.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said a parolee and found serval firearms, rounds of ammunition and thousands in cash. Samanta Sanchez, 24, has ties to local gangs and was on parole which prohibited her from owning any firearms, said police. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check on the The post Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Stockton Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Man Injured

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School. On June 12, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way. When they arrived, they found two 26-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported one of the victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the other man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to the police, there is no motive or any suspect information at this time. Stockton Police ask that anyone with information call their nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.  
STOCKTON, CA
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 outbreak at California City prison leads the state

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the California City Correctional Facility has prompted officials to significantly restrict movement, programming and visitation at the facility, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The June 10 report of confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals incarcerated at CDCR facilities had...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy