ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paris, OH

Meals for St. Paris children available

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 3 days ago

ST. PARIS – Second Harvest Food Bank CCL is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will...

www.urbanacitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio crochet designer gives new life to used textiles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Alison Green often spends her time crocheting the day away. “Right now, I am making a beach cover up,” Green said. “This is actually like going to be the back panel of it, but I had some extra yarn in this color, so I thought it would be like a cute little beach dress.”
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Inflation is sending more Ohioans to food banks. Can pantries keep up?

LIMA — Cars formed a line around the West Ohio Food Bank’s Kibby Street parking lot Thursday, waiting for the latest food distribution to begin. Nearly 500 families registered to participate Thursday as more families turn to food pantries like the WOFB to supplement their budgets, a larger share of which are now dedicated to basics like gas, rent and food.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Paris, OH
City
Paris, OH
Local
Ohio Society
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio programs offer utility assistance to combat rising costs

OHIO — As the price of most things is rising, there are many people who need help to pay their utility bills. Kathy Rush-Parsson, Director of Human Services for Broadview Heights, helps people find the right programs that can assist them in paying their bills. “It’s helpful for somebody...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest Food Bank#Disability#Sex#Charity#St Paris Library
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: The Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohioans receive letters offering free identity theft protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A company that identifies itself as an Ohio contractor recently sent out letters to Ohioans who were victims of unemployment identity theft, offering a year of free identity theft protection services, paid for by the state. Ohio Job and Family Services spokeswoman Dasia Clemente said Thursday evening...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Rising cost of diesel hurting Ohio farmers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week gas hit a record cost in Franklin County, as it averaged more than $5 a gallon. The cost of diesel is climbing right along with it. The current average cost of a gallon of diesel in the state of Ohio is $5.93. “Diesel fuel...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

"March For Our Lives" Rally at the Statehouse

Join First Church youth and members as we participate in the 2022 “March for our Lives” rally at the Statehouse, Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. We will gather in the church playground at 10:15 a.m. and step off towards the Statehouse at 10:30 a.m. We encourage participants to wear orange. For more information about the "March for Our Lives" rally visit.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

New Law Builds a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners and Buyers

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience. The Family Farm ReGeneration Act is a new law to incentivize established farmers and producers to sell land, livestock, buildings and equipment to those just getting started. Amalie Lipstreu, policy...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio farmers face tough growing season

Ohio farmers have been faced with a trifecta of challenges this planting season — skyrocketing fuel prices, overseas turmoil in Ukraine and heavy spring rains — that are impacting their bottom line and could trickle down to consumers. Diesel fuel prices have nearly doubled from last year, the...
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy