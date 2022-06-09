ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver pleads not guilty in suspected DUI crash that killed Kearny Mesa pedestrian

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A Tesla driver accused in a crash that killed a woman walking along a Kearny Mesa street pleaded not guilty Thursday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Frank William Shoaf, 39, also pleaded not guilty in San Diego Superior Court to driving under the influence at the time of the Tuesday crash at Othello Avenue and Convoy Street.

San Diego police said the driver ran a red light at high speed while headed west on Othello around 8:30 a.m.

Deputy District Attorney Abrey Zora said in court that Shoaf's Tesla veered to the right side, struck a dip and flew onto the sidewalk, striking a woman, a traffic sign and a tree.

The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as Cassandra May, was taken to a hospital, where she died a few hours after the crash. Police said the 40-year-old victim was walking south on Convoy when she was struck.

The prosecutor said that just after the crash, Shoaf appeared to not realize he had crashed the car or struck a pedestrian, and failed a series of field sobriety tests.

Zora alleged Shoaf admitted to buying "Dust Off'' canned air shortly before the crash and has a history of huffing chemicals.

Shoaf remained held without bail.

