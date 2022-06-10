ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper says he's 100% heading into Stanley Cup Finals

By GEORGE STOIA
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

DENVER — Darcy Kuemper's Stanley Cup Playoffs haven't exactly gone as planned.

The Avalanche goalie is happy to be in the finals, but he did not envision being on the bench when his team clinched their spot in the championship series. And it's not his fault, as he's been battling an injury off-and-on since taking a stick to the face in Game 3 against Nashville in the first round. Kuemper has missed four of the Avalanche's 14 postseason games and has left two others mid-game, with Pavel Francouz filling in for him.

But now, with the Stanley Cup Finals over a week away, Kuemper says he's finally 100%.

"It’s all taken care of," Kuemper said. "It’s never fun watching from the sideline, especially in big games, but Frankie came in and did a great job and it was great watching the guys go out there getting wins and handling the series. It was nice to get back in the lineup for that last game and be a part of it."

Kuemper was available to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but Francouz got the nod, as he had the hot glove. However, Francouz is coming off his worst game of the playoffs, giving up five goals to the Oilers in that Game 4.

Kuemper said he will be ready, whether that's in goal or on the bench..

"That's not my decision," Kuemper said when asked if he should start. "You want to be contributing. But when things are going well, you feel a lot more comforted. You don't have that regret that you let people down.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Pavel Francouz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy