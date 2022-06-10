Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper says he's 100% heading into Stanley Cup Finals

DENVER — Darcy Kuemper's Stanley Cup Playoffs haven't exactly gone as planned.

The Avalanche goalie is happy to be in the finals, but he did not envision being on the bench when his team clinched their spot in the championship series. And it's not his fault, as he's been battling an injury off-and-on since taking a stick to the face in Game 3 against Nashville in the first round. Kuemper has missed four of the Avalanche's 14 postseason games and has left two others mid-game, with Pavel Francouz filling in for him.

But now, with the Stanley Cup Finals over a week away, Kuemper says he's finally 100%.

"It’s all taken care of," Kuemper said. "It’s never fun watching from the sideline, especially in big games, but Frankie came in and did a great job and it was great watching the guys go out there getting wins and handling the series. It was nice to get back in the lineup for that last game and be a part of it."

Kuemper was available to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but Francouz got the nod, as he had the hot glove. However, Francouz is coming off his worst game of the playoffs, giving up five goals to the Oilers in that Game 4.

Kuemper said he will be ready, whether that's in goal or on the bench..

"That's not my decision," Kuemper said when asked if he should start. "You want to be contributing. But when things are going well, you feel a lot more comforted. You don't have that regret that you let people down.