MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners gathered at the Superior Dome to promote brain cancer education and research. The 17th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge was Saturday. The challenge was held in person at the Superior Dome after being virtual for two years. The event was a collaboration between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center (UMBTC). More than 550 participants partook in everything from a leisure walk to a half-marathon to a kids’ race and a bike race.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO