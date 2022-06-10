Harrison Community Center renamed for veteran who also served community

Family and friends were in attendance Thursday as the Harrison Community Center was re-named the Ben Defonce Community Center.

"Benny" as he was known around town, was a quintessential Harrison hero until his death last September at the age of 90.

He served his country in the Korean War where he received two Purple Hearts and retired with the rank of corporal.

He went on to continue serving in his community, spearheading Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrations, as well as being active in the veteran community.

"Benny would help you, he'd do anything for you, he was an amazing person, he never said no. Never said no to the town or the residents, just a wonderful human being," says Harrison Mayor Richard Dionisio.

The resolution to re-name the building was a unanimous vote by the town board last year.

DeFonce is also being inducted into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame.