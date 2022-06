MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins Museum of Aviation commemorates 78th D-Day As we lose more World War II veterans each year, the Museum of Aviation wants to make sure their legacy lives on. The Museum of Aviation is full of sights and sounds through the history of flight in the U.S., and that includes the crucial role of air support during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

MACON, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO