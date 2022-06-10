Deputies say they discovered inmate in closet dressed as a deputy

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies halted the would-be escape of a 22-year-old inmate who was found wearing a spare deputy’s uniform Thursday afternoon, officials say. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, deputies at the county jail stumbled upon Aaron Allen Voyce while responding to an area where a fire alarm was pulled, likely an accident on Voyce’s part. A search was already underway for the suspect after he didn’t show up for a court hearing scheduled to be conducted at the jail over Zoom; around that point is when the alarm began going off.

