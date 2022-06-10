ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Deputies say they discovered inmate in closet dressed as a deputy

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – New details have emerged about an inmate who the Bexar County Sheriff’s office says was attempting to escape the Bexar County jail. Authorities say that he was found...

