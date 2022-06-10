North Haven hires Jessica Neuweiler as new girls basketball coach

Elected last month as officers of the Two Holy Martyrs Parish Knights of Columbus council are Darrin Bourette Deputy Grand Knight; Mike West, Treasurer; Jerry Hughes, Grand Knight; and Joe Donato, Financial Secretary. Founded on the principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus was established in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Conn., and a group of parishioners. Their intention was to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families. Today, the Knights of Columbus is one of the world’s leading international charitable organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 local councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for causes in their communities. Catholic men interested in membership are encouraged to visit kofc.org/join. – Supplied photo.

