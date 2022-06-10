Kansas Hemp Industry Meets July 19

Kaw Valley Greenhouses have been in business since 1967. It all began with Leon and Pat Edmunds who had 11 children and a St. Bernard named Bozo. They purchased a little farm on the outskirts of Manhattan, Kansas, which had an old greenhouse on the property. That was the beginning of Leon’s famous saying of “Fingers in the dirt, keep your fingers in the dirt.” With nine of the children and Leon’s PhD in plant pathology, the family business was born. Kaw Valley Greenhouses operates half a million square feet of greenhouse space and sells over 12 million plants annually. There are a total of 39 sites together in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Pat passed away in 1987 at the age of 57 and Leon passed away in 2013 in his eighties. Four of the remaining nine children (Chris, Pete, Joe and Knute) are now involved in the day to day operations. Five of the other siblings live out of state but still find time to spend vacation working at the greenhouses. Chris Edmunds selects all varieties of plants for the greenhouses, researches trial gardens across the country and manages Kaw Valley Greenhouses extensive trial gardens. Pete Edmunds is known to be a “jack of all trades”. During the season he manages plant inventories, deliveries to stores and the rest of the year he is involved in just about everything. Joe Edmunds is President of Kaw Valley Greenhouses. He and his wife Robin run the office. Joe is a self-taught engineer who designed and built all of the greenhouses as well as the equipment needed to run the facilities. Knute Edmunds is the Production Manager. He manages approximately 80 people during the production season. He also oversees all phases of seeding, transplant, growing and finishing. Knute’s three children represent a third generation of the family business with working in the greenhouses after school and on weekends. Kaw Valley Greenhouses believe they have the best products because plants must survive in trial gardens for two years prior to making it in their garden centers. They use natural soil which helps the plants look better, last longer and reduces transplant shock. Local selections are bred and acclimated from frost, heat, drought and wind. By using industry and university research and the trial gardens, they make sure the plants perform in challenging conditions. They pride themselves on their knowledge and technology. For more information visit www.kawvalleygreen.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO