Kansas State

Kansas Hemp Industry Meets July 19

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold an in-person meeting with a focus on the industrial hemp industry in Kansas beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19. The stakeholder...

fortscott.biz

Great Bend Post

Photo Contest accepting entries for Kansas agriculture

Kansas agriculture has a beauty like no other and we strive to acknowledge and appreciate it throughout the state. You can show us the true beauty of the state’s ag industry through the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s annual photo contest. KDA began accepting photo entries on June 9, and will continue accepting entries until August 22.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$36+ million headed to Kansas ethanol producers to lower costs, ease pandemic burden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $36 million has been given to Kansas ethanol producers to lower surging costs and ease the burden of losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer announced that the Department has provided $36.25 million to help lower the costs and support biofuel producers who face unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansans gather in downtown Wichita for March For Our Lives

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Kansans gathered in downtown Wichita on Saturday for the “March Of Our Lives,” to demand gun legislation. The gathering happened in Old Town Square on Douglas Ave. Becky Wilkinson, a demonstrator, said she just wants to keep the kids safe. “I’m here because I’m a teacher, I teach […]
WICHITA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Earns Millions For Sketchy Prez Biden Biofuel Scheme

A recent move from the White House has many right-wingers playing Eco-activist. Nevertheless, here's a truism regardless of partisan f*ckery . . . Burning food for fuel might be one of the most destructive things that humans do. And yet, our environmentalist friends haven't raised a peep. To be fair...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas ranks among worst state economies despite low unemployment rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas has tied with four other states for having the lowest unemployment rate, the Sunflower State was still ranked among one of the worst state economies. With California’s economy larger than the individual economies of all but four countries - including the U.S. - personal...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County farmer discusses fuel-price impact on wheat harvest

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Rising gas prices are impacting more than just cars on the road. Combines will soon be in fields across Kansas for their year’s wheat harvest. John Kerschen has been a farmer his entire life in Garden Plain. He says this year’s wheat harvest will be more costly than ever. He’ll begin cutting wheat in less than a week and knows fuel prices will impact his profit this season.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Power outages plague parts of Kansas

Due to storms Saturday night, there are some parts of KAKE Land that are without power. Companies across the state are working to bring the lights and air conditioning back on. Currently, Butler Electric Cooperative is reporting on Facebook that their power supplier has had multiple transmission poles damaged in...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt tonight. Ayanna Hensley has been crowned the 82nd Miss Kansas in front of a crowd at Pratt Community College. The 21-year-old is a recent graduate of Fort Hays State University. Twenty-two contestants from across Kansas competed in the competition’s interview, talent, and on-stage questions portion.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Goats used to maintain lawn for McPherson retirement community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson said it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn. It’s doing more than just getting rid of weeds. “...So, I’m not real interested in spraying chemicals along the creek, so I got a hold of Mary and she brought her goats and that’s where they’re at today,” said Cedars Grounds Supervisor Kurt Wagner.
MCPHERSON, KS
ku.edu

Kansas Geological Survey receives grant to study critical minerals mining potential in region

LAWRENCE — The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) at the University of Kansas has been awarded $1.5 million dollars for a two-year project to study the feasibility of recovering minerals critical to advanced and defense manufacturing as well as the clean energy industry from coal deposits, associated rock layers and legacy mining wastes found in Kansas and neighboring states. Critical minerals are defined as raw materials that are vital for the economic or national security and come predominantly from foreign sources that are prone to disruption.
LAWRENCE, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Trans Politico Opts Out

After nasty toilet debate . . . A "groundbreaking" local politico has decided to hang up her spurs. “My wife and I have aging parents with major health issues and we are placing them first. Today I am withdrawing my bid for re-election so we can focus on their needs,” the tweet read. “It has been an honor to serve the people of KS House 86, and the indigenous and LGBTQI of all KS.”
KANSAS STATE
gmauthority.com

Kansas Man Donates 1963 Split Window Corvette To NCM: Video

A passionate Corvette enthusiast has decided to donate his valuable 1963 Split Window Corvette to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As explained by Corvette Museum curator Derek E. Moore, the NCM ran an article in the November/December 2021 issue of America’s Sports Car magazine entitled ‘Split Decision’ that described how the facility was creating a new exhibit dedicated to the iconic Split Window Corvette. The only problem with this exhibit was the NCM did not have an actual Split Window Corvette to display, as these cars are rare, highly sought-after and extremely valuable.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KSNT News

National popcorn shortage hits Kansas theaters, vendors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You better get your popcorn while it lasts because there’s a national popcorn shortage going on. Supply chain disruptions are limiting popcorn supply, which is pretty frightening for movie theaters and other vendors. However, a local food truck says that getting popcorn isn’t even its biggest issue right now. Other products, like […]
KANSAS STATE
greenacressells.com

Fingers in the dirt, keep your fingers in the dirt

Kaw Valley Greenhouses have been in business since 1967. It all began with Leon and Pat Edmunds who had 11 children and a St. Bernard named Bozo. They purchased a little farm on the outskirts of Manhattan, Kansas, which had an old greenhouse on the property. That was the beginning of Leon’s famous saying of “Fingers in the dirt, keep your fingers in the dirt.” With nine of the children and Leon’s PhD in plant pathology, the family business was born. Kaw Valley Greenhouses operates half a million square feet of greenhouse space and sells over 12 million plants annually. There are a total of 39 sites together in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Pat passed away in 1987 at the age of 57 and Leon passed away in 2013 in his eighties. Four of the remaining nine children (Chris, Pete, Joe and Knute) are now involved in the day to day operations. Five of the other siblings live out of state but still find time to spend vacation working at the greenhouses. Chris Edmunds selects all varieties of plants for the greenhouses, researches trial gardens across the country and manages Kaw Valley Greenhouses extensive trial gardens. Pete Edmunds is known to be a “jack of all trades”. During the season he manages plant inventories, deliveries to stores and the rest of the year he is involved in just about everything. Joe Edmunds is President of Kaw Valley Greenhouses. He and his wife Robin run the office. Joe is a self-taught engineer who designed and built all of the greenhouses as well as the equipment needed to run the facilities. Knute Edmunds is the Production Manager. He manages approximately 80 people during the production season. He also oversees all phases of seeding, transplant, growing and finishing. Knute’s three children represent a third generation of the family business with working in the greenhouses after school and on weekends. Kaw Valley Greenhouses believe they have the best products because plants must survive in trial gardens for two years prior to making it in their garden centers. They use natural soil which helps the plants look better, last longer and reduces transplant shock. Local selections are bred and acclimated from frost, heat, drought and wind. By using industry and university research and the trial gardens, they make sure the plants perform in challenging conditions. They pride themselves on their knowledge and technology. For more information visit www.kawvalleygreen.
MANHATTAN, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids Helps Fight Rising Gas Prices With IRS Deduction

We know many of our readers aren't going to give her credit for fuel cost advocacy . . . But, at this point, any help against the pain at the pump is welcomed. U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says after her and Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) call to action, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig announced the department would increase the mileage rate deduction for 2022.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas State Treasurer’s Office returns unclaimed property at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office helped find approximately $8,000.00 in unpaid claims for 35 Kansans who stopped by the Riverfest booth last weekend. Over the weekend, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and his staff also received a request for information for $3,437.66 in claims for the...

